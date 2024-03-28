Invincible Faces a Truly Powerful Foe in ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’

A powerful foe arrives at Earth on ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’

Last time on Invincible, we saw the Guardians of the Globe having a hard time being a strong team. After two challenging missions, it was clear some fine tuning needed to be done. Meanwhile we saw Mark try to balance all his duties and it wasn’t going that great. An old friend showed up, and Mark ended up giving them some hope of a way to beat a powerful enemy. As this episode came to a close, it looked like someone was looking forward to seeing Mark real soon. Now Mark ends up facing their strongest foe yet in ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’ here:

As Mark attempts to salvage his personal life, a new villain arrives, presenting Invincible with his greatest challenge yet. Donald grapples with his past.

We see Mark and Amber at a comic convention at the start of this episode. Mark appears to be having more fun than her, but she is glad to spend some time with him. Then Mark gets told that someone has made a rash decision and needs help. Invincible heads out to help them, and ends up taking on a few strange looking baddies. Once this is done, Mark has an important chat with the Dean of his school. Next Mark and Amber head out and have a great time together, until someone shows up and puts her in danger. We see Mark have a talk with them, and things don’t go that great. As this episode comes to a close, Mark receives a call from an old adversary.

Invincible ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’ is available now on Prime Video. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.