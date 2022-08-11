Ivy Asks an Old Friend for Help in ‘It’s a Swamp Thing’

Ivy needs help finding Frank in ‘It’s A Swamp Thing’

Last time on Harley Quinn, it looked like Ivy’s plan was starting to move forward. Yet at the same time Harley was being quite loud which was making it tough for Ivy to concentrate. When they all chose to go to a restaurant for a nice meal it seemed to give them a chance to work things out. Once Ivy noticed Frank was gone though a new plan was formed. Harley and Ivy crashed a secret party where some harsh truths were said between them. As this episode came to a close Ivy was no closer to finding out who took Frank. Now Ivy asks a friend for help in ‘It’s A Swamp Thing’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Harley Quinn season 3 here:

Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark, Clayface, and Frank the Plant – “Harlivy” strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.

Ivy uses a drastic method to try and find Frank at the start of this episode. When it fails she realizes she might have to ask an old friend for help. She isn’t looking forward to seeing them since they haven’t spoken in many years. Harley, Ivy and Nora head to New Orleans where things get out of hand fast. It seems Nora hooked up with Swamp Thing, and things get worse once she lets a truth slip out. Yet when Ivy does something unexpected it helps her get the answers she was seeking. As this episode comes to a close Ivy now knows who has Frank.

Harley Quinn ‘ It’s A Swamp Thing’ is available now on HBO Max. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.