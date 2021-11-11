Get Daily Email
Jade Agrees to Help in ‘Artemis Through the Looking Glass’

Jade agrees to help her sister get some much needed answers from two prisoners

Jade agrees to help in ‘Artemis Through the Looking Glass’

Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, old friends showed up to give Artemis some bad news. She was naturally a little shocked by it, but tried to not let it bring her down. We got to see a glimpse of what her life looks like these days and overall she seemed to be happy. After a few tussles with some deadly assassins it is clear Artemis needs help. As this episode comes to a close she makes contact with someone she hasn’t talked to in a long time. Now Jade agrees to help in ‘Artemis Through the Looking Glass’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Artemis Through the Looking Glass’ here:

Tigress catches up with her sister Cheshire…as a Shadowed history catches up with them both.
Artemis makes contact with her sister at the start of this episode, and they aren’t happy to see her. Once she explains the situation and the danger they present Jade agrees to help. Together they try to get some answers from two questionable prisoners. Just when progress appears to be made two foes show up and a fight ensues. They get away with someone important to the team and it gives Artemis a new mission. As this episode comes to a close it is clear where Artemis must go next.

Young Justice: Phantoms ‘Artemis Through the Looking Glass’ is available now on HBO Max.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

