Jane has a good health scare in ‘The Space Between’

Last time on The Bold Type, Kat got asked a weird request from someone she was seeing. It took her by surprise, and she was unsure how to react to it. When she asked her friends for advice about it, they helped her make a decision. Meanwhile Jane was asked to speak at a wellness seminar, which was made harder by a certain feminine issue she was dealing with. Sutton had a meeting with Richard’s mom, and it certainly could have gone better. As this episode came to a close, Jane spoke out about her problem, and helped other women do the same. Now Jane has a health scare in ‘The Space Between’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Space Between’ here:

Kat and Adena need to work together on a Scarlet project, which becomes tense when Adena learns about Kat’s recent romantic relationships. Sutton earns her first solo styling gig, hoping it leads to being a fashion influencer. Jane makes a decision about her health concerning her BRCA-1 status.

Jane has a good health scare in ‘The Space Between’. During a routine examination at home, she thinks she finds something potentially bad. She goes to her doctor right away, and is eager to find out if it is serious or not. Kat is working once again with Adena, which she hopes won’t be weird. When she tells Adena something about her recent sexual escapades, she seems not okay with them. Sutton meanwhile sees a job opportunity, takes it, and it takes a bad turn fast. What is worse is that is does some big harm to her relationship with Oliver. As this episode comes to a close, Jane makes a big decision about her health. To learn more about The Bold Type click on this website.

The Bold Type 'The Space Between' airs tonight at 9pm on Freeform.