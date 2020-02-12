Jane Takes on a Challenging Assignment in ‘Babes in Toyland’

Jane gets a tough assignment in ‘Babes in Toyland’

Last time on The Bold Type, Kat wanted to help someone get into an event. The reason they were disqualified made no sense to her, so she wanted to help them out. Meanwhile Pinstripe and Jane are having problems in the bedroom, and are willing to try something new to spice things up. When this doesn’t work, she isn’t sure what else they can do about it. As this episode comes to a close these three friends watch the marathon together, and cheer on all the racers that go by. Now Jane takes a difficult assignment in ‘Babes in Toyland’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Babes in Toyland’ here:

Jane volunteers to write a story about a sex club in hopes of proving she is ready for the next step in her career. Kat’s latest crusade to save a female-oriented sex toy company could lead her to begin dating again, while Sutton has doubts about how to kick off her plan to get promoted. Meanwhile, Alex struggles with his new platform at Scarlet.

Jane and Pinstripe are still having problems in the bedroom in ‘Babes in Toyland’. When Jane gets a challenging assignment, she hopes it might help them both out. Sutton meanwhile is trying to find ways to help move her to the next step in her career. Alex has his weekly column go in a new direction, and it takes him some getting used to. When Pinstripe says he can’t go with Jane, she decides to invite both her friends instead. As this episode comes to a close it looks like Pinstripe and Jane might finally be doing okay. To learn more about The Bold Type click on this website.

The Bold Type 'Babes in Toyland' airs tomorrow night at 9pm on Freeform.