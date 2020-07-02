Jane Gets a Visit From Her Dad in ‘The Truth Will Set You Free’

Jane’s dad stops by for a visit in ‘The Truth Will Set You Free’

Last time on The Bold Type, Sutton had something shocking happen to her. She wasn’t sure what to feel afterwards, but it wasn’t easy regardless. Jane tries to date again, but quickly realizes she isn’t ready for that yet. Meanwhile Kat is moving out of her old place, and asks Alex for help with some tough decisions. As this episode comes to a close, Sutton admits a hard truth to her closest friends. Now Jane’s dad comes by for a visit in ‘The Truth Will Set You Free’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Truth Will Set You Free’ here:

Jane isn’t comfortable in her post-surgery body, but a visit from her dad may change her outlook. Sutton and Richard make plans for the future. Kat tries to move forward at work with a podcast, but her first episode comes with a price.

Jane gets a surprise visit from her dad in ‘The Truth Will Set You Free’. At first they talk about what is going on, and then he says they should go somewhere. Once they go to one of her favorite places, they have a conversation that helps Jane out with what she is going through. Kat tries to get her first podcast episode going, but has a hard time finding the right guest. Once she realizes who it needs to be, she wonders how she will get them to do it. As this episode comes to close Sutton makes a difficult admission to Richard. To learn more about The Bold Type click on this website.

The Bold Type ‘The Truth Will Set You Free’ airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.