Jane Gets a Visit From Her Dad in 'The Truth Will Set You Free'

Jane Gets a Visit From Her Dad in ‘The Truth Will Set You Free’

She is having a tough time, and so her dad decides to surprise her with a visit

Jane’s dad stops by for a visit in ‘The Truth Will Set You Free’

Last time on The Bold Type, Sutton had something shocking happen to her. She wasn’t sure what to feel afterwards, but it wasn’t easy regardless. Jane tries to date again, but quickly realizes she isn’t ready for that yet. Meanwhile Kat is moving out of her old place, and asks Alex for help with some tough decisions. As this episode comes to a close, Sutton admits a hard truth to her closest friends. Now Jane’s dad comes by for a visit in ‘The Truth Will Set You Free’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘The Truth Will Set You Free’ here:

Jane isn’t comfortable in her post-surgery body, but a visit from her dad may change her outlook. Sutton and Richard make plans for the future. Kat tries to move forward at work with a podcast, but her first episode comes with a price.

the truth will set you free, the bold type, tv show, comedy, drama, season 4, review, freeform

Jane gets a surprise visit from her dad in ‘The Truth Will Set You Free’. At first they talk about what is going on, and then he says they should go somewhere. Once they go to one of her favorite places, they have a conversation that helps Jane out with what she is going through. Kat tries to get her first podcast episode going, but has a hard time finding the right guest. Once she realizes who it needs to be, she wonders how she will get them to do it. As this episode comes to  close Sutton makes a difficult admission to Richard. To learn more about The Bold Type click on this website.

(c) Freeform

The Bold Type ‘The Truth Will Set You Free’ airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

