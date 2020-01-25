Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Jeff Takes a Look at This Dazzling, Glittery World in ‘Jewelry’

Jeff Takes a Look at This Dazzling, Glittery World in ‘Jewelry’

For the season finale he decides to find out why people are so fascinated with it

by Leave a Comment

jewelry, the world according to jeff golblum, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

Jeff sees all kinds of sparkly things in ‘Jewelry’

Last time on The World According to Jeff Goldblum, he looked into pools. First he went to a place where pools helped people relax. Then he visited a NASA training center and met a few real life astronauts. He also visited a giant water park and learned why people love them so much. As this episode came to a close he bid the audience adieu as he swam off in his own pool. Now he takes a look into another world in ‘Jewelry’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

jewelry, the world according to jeff goldblum, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Jewelry’ here:

Jeff learns all that glitters is ‘gold’ when he takes a shimmering journey to unveil the extravagant joy of Jewelry, including a visit to the jewelry masters who craft custom gold-and-diamond-encrusted Grillz for wealthy celebrity clients. He also discovers how sparkles play a large role at an Indian wedding; visits the HQ of a diamond foundry; and gets swept up in a New Orleans street parade.

jewelry, the world according to jeff goldblum, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

This was a pretty good season finale. Jeff was truly fascinated by everything he saw on this episode. From the strange jeweled grills, to the beautiful wedding he got to attend, right down to an amazing thing someone did with the remains of a dog they once had. He also had a blast getting to attend a special New Orleans street parade. As this episode came to a close we see Jeff get ready for date night with his wife, and he has a special surprise in store.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The World According to Jeff Goldblum ‘Jewelry’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.