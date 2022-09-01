Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Jen Is Waiting for Testimony From a Witness in ‘The People Vs Emil Blonsky’

Jen Is Waiting for Testimony From a Witness in ‘The People Vs Emil Blonsky’

If Jen wants to win her case she needs to get testimony from an important key witness

by Leave a Comment

episode 3, she hulk attorney at law, tv show, comedy, action, adventure, review, marvel studios, disney plus

Jen waits for testimony from someone in ‘The People Vs Emil Blonsky’

Last time on She Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jen had lost her job. Looking for a new job proved to be tougher than she expected it to be. Just when it seemed hopeless Jen was given a wonderful opportunity. Her mood about it changed once she found out who her first client was going to be. After meeting them, it looked like Jen might have a good chance winning this case. As this episode came to a close, Jen turned on the news and saw her client doing something awful. Now Jen waits for testimony from someone on ‘The People Vs Emil Blonsky’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘The People Vs Emil Blonsky’ here:

She-Hulk represents Emil Blonsky aka the Abomination, but his parole hearing doesn’t go as planned.

Jen’s case isn’t looking good at the start of this episode. Her client somehow left their cell, and no one knows how or why. Wong visited Jen and explained the situation, and she asked him to testify at the hearing. They agreed to show up and it seemed things were looking up for her case. As this episode came to a close something totally unexpected ended up happening.

She Hulk: Attorney at Law ‘The People Vs Emil Blonsky’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x