Jen Is Waiting for Testimony From a Witness in ‘The People Vs Emil Blonsky’

Jen waits for testimony from someone in ‘The People Vs Emil Blonsky’

Last time on She Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jen had lost her job. Looking for a new job proved to be tougher than she expected it to be. Just when it seemed hopeless Jen was given a wonderful opportunity. Her mood about it changed once she found out who her first client was going to be. After meeting them, it looked like Jen might have a good chance winning this case. As this episode came to a close, Jen turned on the news and saw her client doing something awful. Now Jen waits for testimony from someone on ‘The People Vs Emil Blonsky’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘The People Vs Emil Blonsky’ here:

She-Hulk represents Emil Blonsky aka the Abomination, but his parole hearing doesn’t go as planned.

Jen’s case isn’t looking good at the start of this episode. Her client somehow left their cell, and no one knows how or why. Wong visited Jen and explained the situation, and she asked him to testify at the hearing. They agreed to show up and it seemed things were looking up for her case. As this episode came to a close something totally unexpected ended up happening.

