Jo Koy Brings Netflix to the Philippines in ‘In His Elements’

Jo Koy delivers a different kind of special in ‘In His Elements’

I have watched a few of Jo Koy’s stand up specials, and they always make me laugh. The stories he tells about his family are wonderful and always bring plenty of laughs. When I heard about In His Elements I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get a screener of this stand up special and this is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for In His Elements here:

Koy celebrates his heritage by telling jokes about life as a Filipino-American while highlighting the culture of Manila. Koy uses this opportunity to shine a light on other Filipino-American performers by welcoming to the stage famed breakdancer Ronnie, Grammy-winning producer !llmind, singer/songwriter Iñigo Pascual, and comedians Andrew Lopez, Joey Guila, and Andrew Orolfo.



Jo Koy delivers something a bit different in this special. There are still plenty of jokes, and most of them certainly made me laugh. But what makes this special stand out is the ways he takes viewers into this culture. From the dancers to the DJs right down to the other comedians, there is something here for almost everyone to enjoy. Jo Koy still told plenty of jokes along the way, and a few interesting stories as well. If you are a fan of this comedian, then you might want to check this special out.

Joy Koy: In His Elements is available now.