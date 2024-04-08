Join a Group of Kids for Another Adventure in ‘How to Catch a Mamasaurus’

A touching story gets told in ‘How to Catch a Mamasaurus’

I have read a good amount of children’s fiction over the years. No two stories are alike and each one has taken me on an exciting adventure. When I heard about How to Catch a Mamasaurus I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for How to Catch a Mamasaurus here:

The How to Catch Kids are at it again! This time, they’re trying to trap the Mamasaurus—a wonderful creature like no other with strong spirit and a kind heart! On their quest to catch her, the kids think about all the amazing ways in which Mamasaurus is there for them, always ready to share her love and support.

This was a fun book to read. The illustrations were beautiful and really helped move the story along. We see these kids trying to capture something, but this proves to be harder than they expected it to be. Once this adventure comes to a close, they all come to a surprise realization. Most kids will have a great time reading this book.

How to Catch a Mamasaurus is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.