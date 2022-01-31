Join a Seahorse for an Exciting Adventure in ‘Simon Says’

A good tale gets told in ‘Simon Says’

I have read a good amount of children’s fiction lately. No two stories are alike and each one has taken me on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Simon Says I hoped I might get the chance to read it. I was able to get a review copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Simon Says here:

Meet Simon, a tiny seahorse with a not-so-tiny personality! Simon has lived near Coral Grove, a small village near the ocean, his whole life, but from the stories he tells, you’d think he’s traveled the seas! It’s not that Simon lies. He prefers the term “embellishes,” and his way of seeing the world makes the everyday extraordinary. So when his lucky pearl goes missing after he brings it to school one day, Simon’s journey to find it is sure to be an epic tale!

I had a great time reading this book. From the moment we meet Simon we can tell this is a seahorse who loves telling stories. The place they live in is wonderful, with all kinds of sea creatures living there. Simon has a number of close friends, and loves going to school. After Simon loses something, a dear friend is only too happy to help him find it. As this story comes to a close Simon learns an important lesson.

Simon says is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.