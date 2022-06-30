Join Aquaman for Some Wild Adventures in ‘King of Atlantis’

‘Aquaman: King of Atlantis’ is out now on DVD

I had a blast watching the live action Aquaman film. We learned the humble beginnings of this character and watched them become an amazing ruler. Along the way they fought some powerful foes and tried hard to bring peace to their kingdom. When I heard about Aquaman: King of Atlantis I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to get a review copy of this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Aquaman King of Atlantis here:

Our story begins with Aquaman starting his first day on the job as king of Atlantis – and he’s got a lot of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up: the scholar Vulko, and Mera, the water controlling warrior princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman must rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects – and to himself – that he’s the true heir to the throne, and holder of the trident!

I had a great time watching this movie. Each chapter had Aquaman facing some powerful foes, and they were not easy to beat. More than once things took a bad turn and it looked like it might be the end for this hero. Yet as this movie came to a close he finally gets the admiration he craves from his beloved subjects.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis is available now on DVD and Digital.