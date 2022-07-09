Join a Crew as They Hunt Deadly Creatures in ‘The Sea Beast’

An amazing story gets told in ‘The Sea Beast’

As a kid, I always enjoyed watching animated films. When done right they told a wonderful story that was a lot of fun to watch unfold. In my adult years I have seen a fair amount of computer animated movies and most of them have been really good. When I heard about The Sea Beast I hoped I might get a chance to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this film and here is my thoughts on it.

In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes – and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history.

We see this crew facing a huge creature at the start of this film. For a moment things aren’t looking good, but they turn around once Jacob does something drastic. After this we see Jacob at a pub where he runs into a little girl. She wants to join the crew but he is having none of it. When this crew is given a new job Maisie decides to stow away. They are on their way to face a gigantic beast, and just when it looks like it is going down something awful happens. But this takes Jacob and Maisie on an unexpected adventure, one that changes their views of this war forever. While this is going on the captain decides to make a deal with a dangerous person. Yet as this story comes to a close life for this crew will never be the same.

The Sea Beast is available now on Netflix.