We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / A&E / Join a Crew as They Hunt Deadly Creatures in ‘The Sea Beast’

Join a Crew as They Hunt Deadly Creatures in ‘The Sea Beast’

Follow a one of a kind crew as they traverse the seas hunting deadly creatures

by

the sea beast, computer animated, adventure, karl urban, review, netflix

An amazing story gets told in ‘The Sea Beast’

As a kid, I always enjoyed watching animated films. When done right they told a wonderful story that was a lot of fun to watch unfold. In my adult years I have seen a fair amount of computer animated movies and most of them have been really good. When I heard about The Sea Beast I hoped I might get a chance to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this film and here is my thoughts on it.

the sea beast, computer animated, adventure, karl urban, review, netflix

You can read the plot for The Sea Beast here:

In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes – and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history.

the sea beast, computer animated, adventure, review, karl urban, netflix

We see this crew facing a huge creature at the start of this film. For a moment things aren’t looking good, but they turn around once Jacob does something drastic. After this we see Jacob at a pub where he runs into a little girl. She wants to join the crew but he is having none of it. When this crew is given a new job Maisie decides to stow away. They are on their way to face a gigantic beast, and just when it looks like it is going down something awful happens. But this takes Jacob and Maisie on an unexpected adventure, one that changes their views of this war forever. While this is going on the captain decides to make a deal with a dangerous person. Yet as this story comes to a close life for this crew will never be the same.

the sea beast, computer animated, adventure, review, karl urban, netflix

The Sea Beast is available now on Netflix.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

