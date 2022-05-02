Join Gillbert and Friends for a New Adventure in ‘The Island of Orange Turtles’

Explore an amazing place in ‘Island of Orange Turtles’

I have been lucky to read a few of the Gillbert graphic novels. Each one has been a lot of fun and has taken me on some wild adventures. When I heard about The Island of Orange Turtles I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Island of Orange Turtles here:

Gillbert, the young merman prince, and his friends, the telekinetic Anne Phibian and Sherbert the orange turtle journey to the island of Orange Turtles to meet Sherbert’s turtle family. But why do they think they’re being followed? They soon discover that Sherbert is one of the rarest of the orange turtles–orange with orange spots. What does this mean? How rare is he? Rare enough to catch the attention of the strange Shark Beast and the mysterious Sea Weed creature. But who are these two guys? What exactly are their intentions? Are they friends…or foes? Perhaps the island of Orange Turtles may give us, as well as Gillbert, Sherbert, and Anne, the answers…or some unexpected surprises.

I had a hard time putting this graphic novel down. We see Gillbert and Anne Phibian travel to a mysterious island. There they finally get to meet Sherbert’s family. After being there for a while Gillbert has a feeling they might not be alone. It looks like a dangerous foe is heading to this island and want to put a terrible plan into motion. As this graphic novel comes to a close life for someone will never be the same.

Gillbert: The Island of Orange Turtles comes out May 3rd. You can pre-order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.