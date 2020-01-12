Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Join a Girl on an Amazing Adventure in ‘Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts’

Join a Girl on an Amazing Adventure in ‘Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts’

Follow them as they make new friends and explore a fascinating post apocalyptic world

kipo and the age of wonderbeasts, tv show, animated, adventure, action, comedy, season 1, review, dreamworks animation, netflix

See some terrifying creatures in ‘Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts’

Dreamworks Animation has made some really good animated shows for Netflix. With wonderful shows like Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Trolls: The Beat Goes on an so many others. I have been lucky to watch many of them, and have enjoyed each one. When I heard about Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts I hoped I would get to watch it. I was able to get screeners for season 1 and this is what I thought of them.

kipo and the age of wonderbeasts, tv show, animated, comedy, action, adventure, season 1, review, dreamworks animation, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts season 1 here:

After spending her entire life living in an underground burrow, a young girl named Kipo is thrust into an adventure on the surface of a fantastical post-apocalyptic Earth. She joins a ragtag group of survivors as they embark on a journey through a vibrant wonderland where everything trying to kill them is downright adorable.

kipo and the age of wonderbeasts, tv show, aninmated, action, comedy, adventure, season 1, review, dreamworks animation, netflix

(c) Netflix

See a lot of dangerous creatures on Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts season 1. She finds herself on the surface, and sets out to find a family member. Along the way she meets a few survivors and they decide to join her on this journey. Yet it turns out someone very bad wants Kipo because of important information she might have. As this season comes to a close a big battle ensues, and a reunion ends up being short lived.

kipo and the age of wonderbeasts, tv show, animated, comedy, action, adventure, season 1, review, dreamworks animation, netflix

(c) Netflix

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts season 1 premieres January 14th on Netflix.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

