Join a Girl on an Amazing Adventure in ‘Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts’

See some terrifying creatures in ‘Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts’

Dreamworks Animation has made some really good animated shows for Netflix. With wonderful shows like Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Trolls: The Beat Goes on an so many others. I have been lucky to watch many of them, and have enjoyed each one. When I heard about Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts I hoped I would get to watch it. I was able to get screeners for season 1 and this is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts season 1 here:

After spending her entire life living in an underground burrow, a young girl named Kipo is thrust into an adventure on the surface of a fantastical post-apocalyptic Earth. She joins a ragtag group of survivors as they embark on a journey through a vibrant wonderland where everything trying to kill them is downright adorable.

See a lot of dangerous creatures on Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts season 1. She finds herself on the surface, and sets out to find a family member. Along the way she meets a few survivors and they decide to join her on this journey. Yet it turns out someone very bad wants Kipo because of important information she might have. As this season comes to a close a big battle ensues, and a reunion ends up being short lived.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts season 1 premieres January 14th on Netflix.