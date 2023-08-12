Get Daily Email
Join a Girl for Some Fun Adventures in ‘Nancy Wins at Friendship

Follow a girl who tries to stay positive when some big changes happen in her life

A fun story gets told in ‘Nancy Wins at Friendship’

I have read a number of children’s fiction books lately. Most of the time they are a lot of fun to read and tell some wonderful stories. When I heard about Nancy Wins at Friendship I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Nancy Wins at Friendship here:

Life is going great for Nancy. She’s enjoying school, having fun with her friends, and has even earned a spot on the Robotics Club. But when the pandemic forces everyone to stay home and go to school online, she develops a bad case of the blues. Fortunately, nothing can keep Nancy’s spirit down for too long—not with her ingenious imagination, epic talent for mischief, and the loyal companionship of friends like Sluggo, Agnes, Esther, Lucy, and her dog, Poochie.

I had a great time reading this book. Things are going great for Nancy, then the pandemic happens. At first she is going a little stir crazy being at home all the time, but soon she finds a way to deal with it. While this story moves along, we see Nancy and her friends go on all kinds of adventures together. As this book comes to a close, Nancy has learned some good lessons.

Nancy Wins at Friendship is out now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

