Join Mater and McQueen for New Adventures in ‘Cars on the Road’

Ge ready for new adventures in ‘Cars on the Road’

I had a lot of fun watching Cars. It told a wonderful story about redemption and it had some good life lessons in it. Cars 3 told the next chapter in this story and changed the life of Lightning McQueen forever. When I heard about Cars on the Road I couldn’t wait to check these shorts out. I was able to get screeners of these shorts and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Cars on the Road here:

Follow Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater’s sister.

I had a lot of fun watching these shorts. In each one we see these two friends meet new characters and go on some zany adventures together. Along the way they help a few characters find a new purpose in life. As this adventure comes to a close it looks like this journey is far from over.

Cars on the Road is available now on Disney Plus.