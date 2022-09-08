Get Daily Email
Join Mater and McQueen for New Adventures in 'Cars on the Road'

Join Mater and McQueen for New Adventures in ‘Cars on the Road’

The two best friends go on a road trip together and see some wild things along the way

Get ready for new adventures in 'Cars on the Road'

I had a lot of fun watching Cars. It told a wonderful story about redemption and it had some good life lessons in it. Cars 3 told the next chapter in this story and changed the life of Lightning McQueen forever. When I heard about Cars on the Road I couldn’t wait to check these shorts out. I was able to get screeners of these shorts and here is what I thought of them.

cars on the road, computer animated, comedy, shorts, review, pixar animation, disney plus

You can read the plot for Cars on the Road here:

Follow Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater’s sister.

cars on the road, computer animated, comedy, shorts, review, pixar animation, disney plus

I had a lot of fun watching these shorts. In each one we see these two friends meet new characters and go on some zany adventures together. Along the way they help a few characters find a new purpose in life. As this adventure comes to a close it looks like this journey is far from over.

cars on the road, computer animated, comedy, shorts, review, pixar animation, disney plus

Cars on the Road is available now on Disney Plus.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

