The Good Men Project

Join Po for a Brand New Adventure in 'The Dragon Knight' Season 1

Join Po for a Brand New Adventure in ‘The Dragon Knight’ Season 1

After something bad happens, Po embarks on a journey to retrieve four mystical objects

by

Follow Po on a new adventure in ‘The Dragon Knight’ season 1

Kung Fu Panda was a really good movie. We saw the life of a simple panda change forever after something unbelievable happened. What followed was a journey to become the Dragon Master and stop a deadly foe from getting something. Kung Fu Panda: Paws of Destiny had Po become a teacher to four young pandas and help them stop terrible things from happening. When I heard about Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get screeners for season 1 of this show and here is what I thought of them.

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Kung Fu Panda The Dragon Knight season 1 here:

When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.

(c) Netflix

I had a lot of fun watching season 1 of this show. Po decides to take some time off and try food at some villages. He runs into two weasels who are trying to steal a powerful object and something awful happens here. After Po loses his title, he isn’t sure what to do next. The Wandering Blade shows up at his dad’s house and wants his help to bring these weasels to justice. What follows is a journey to stop them from getting the rest of these legendary items. As this season comes to a close it is clear this adventure has only just begun.

(c) Netflix

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight season 1 is available now on Netflix.

 

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

