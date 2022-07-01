Join the Shark Pack for More Adventures in ‘Sharkdog’ Season 2

Go on more zany adventures in ‘Sharkdog’ season 2

I had a blast watching Sharkdog season 1. The show had a catchy theme song and showed how a boy found an amazing pet. At first he tried to keep this pet a secret, but this proved not to be an easy task. Thanks to help from some friends it got a little bit easier though. As this season came to a close the secret was out and luckily the family accepted this pet into their home. Now the adventures continue in season 2. I was able to get screeners for season 2 and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Sharkdog season 2 here:

Sharkdog and his human pals return for a new season filled with adventures.

We see Max and his pet in big trouble at the start of this season. The house is a mess and if they don’t clean it up, Max will have to get rid of Sharkdog for good. Max and his friends decide to have some fun first and this only makes things worse. Thankfully somehow with his friends help they end up cleaning the house in time. Then we see Max’s dad has a new job and a boss who seems pretty interested in this pet. After that the town fears this animal is too wild and Max needs to find a way to help them become calm. As this season comes to a close the town comes together to save this beloved pet from an evil person.

Sharkdog season 2 is available now on Netflix.