We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Join Spongebob and Friends for New Adventures in 'Kamp Koral'

Join Spongebob and Friends for New Adventures in ‘Kamp Koral’

Follow these friends as they see all kinds of amazing things at this unique summer camp

kamp koral, tv show, computer animated, comedy, season 1, review, nickelodeon, paramount plus

Prepare for crazy adventures in ‘Kamp Koral’ season 1

I have watched a few episodes of SpongeBob Squarepants. This is a wildly popular show that has had a pretty darn good run on TV. The first SpongeBob Squarepants film did quite well in theaters too. When I heard about Kamp Koral I was hoping I might get a chance to watch it. I was able to get screeners of the first few episodes of season 1 and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Kamp Koral season 1 here:

This CG-animated prequel series follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals during summer sleepaway camp where they spend their time building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral.

I enjoyed the few episodes I got to watch of season 1. Although this show has its wacky moments, it wasn’t often enough to deter from what was happening in the episode. It was cool to see these characters when they were younger, and see another side of Bikini Bottom. The animation is amazing and truly shows how far computer animation has advanced in the last few years. Fans of these characters won’t want to miss this new show.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years season 1 is available now on Paramount Plus.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

