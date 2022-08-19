Join These Brothers for More Adventures in ‘The Cuphead Show’ Season 2

Ge taken on more wild adventures in ‘The Cuphead Show’ season 2

I had a lot of fun watching The Cuphead Show season 1. Each episode took these two brothers on some crazy adventures. They met a lot of different characters and not all of them had good intentions. As this season came to a close it looked like Mugman and Cuphead were going away for a while. Now the adventures continue in season 2. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for The Cuphead Show here:

Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game.

We see these two brothers in jail at the start of this season. Cuphead is desperate to find a way out of this place while Mugman wants to just do their time. We see Cuphead try to escape a bunch of times but they all end the same way. It turns out they have Mugman to thank for finally getting out of this place. After that we see these brothers go on new adventures and meet some dangerous characters. As this season comes to a close things aren’t looking good for Mugman.

The Cuphead Show season 2 is available now on Netflix.