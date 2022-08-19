Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Join These Brothers for More Adventures in ‘The Cuphead Show’ Season 2

Join These Brothers for More Adventures in ‘The Cuphead Show’ Season 2

These brothers go on more zany adventures in season 2 of this animated show

by Leave a Comment

the cuphead show, tv show, animated, musical, slapstick, season 2, review, netflix

Ge taken on more wild adventures in ‘The Cuphead Show’ season 2

I had a lot of fun watching The Cuphead Show season 1. Each episode took these two brothers on some crazy adventures. They met a lot of different characters and not all of them had good intentions. As this season came to a close it looked like Mugman and Cuphead were going away for a while. Now the adventures continue in season 2. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is my thoughts on them.

the cuphead show, tv show, animated, musical, slapstick, season 2, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for The Cuphead Show here:

Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game.

the cuphead show, tv show, animated, musical, slapstick, season 2, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

We see these two brothers in jail at the start of this season. Cuphead is desperate to find a way out of this place while Mugman wants to just do their time. We see Cuphead try to escape a bunch of times but they all end the same way. It turns out they have Mugman to thank for finally getting out of this place. After that we see these brothers go on new adventures and meet some dangerous characters. As this season comes to a close things aren’t looking good for Mugman.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
the cuphead show, tv show, animated, musical, slapstick, season 2, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

The Cuphead Show season 2 is available now on Netflix.

 

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x