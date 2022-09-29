Join These Friends for a Final Set of Adventures in ‘Heroes of the Sky’ Season 4

The adventures continue in ‘Heroes of the Sky’ season 4

I have had a lot of fun watching Dragons: Rescue Riders. Each season we see this unique family go on all kinds of adventures together. Along the way they meet a bunch of new dragons and they aren’t always friendly. When I heard about Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky season 4 I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Rescue Riders Heroes of the Sky season 4 here:

The Rescue Rides are back with exciting adventures as they help Magnus reclaim his workshop from a group of baby, metal-eating Razortooth Metalmaw dragons before they eat him out of house and home- literally. Dak,Winger, Aggro and Burple find themselves dueling with a mischievous Copyclae dragon who can impersonate both their voices and powers. But when a dragon whose blast wipes out memories attacks Dak and Layla, it’s up to their dragon friends to bring their memories back before the twins forget they were “Rescue Riders” forever.

This team meets more new dragons this season. Some of them are more dangerous than they look, and others aren’t really that friendly. We also find out how two dragons ended up joining the team, and this team also helps out an old adversary. As this season comes to a close this team finds themselves in a peculiar spot and it won’t be easy getting out of it.

Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky season 4 is available now on Peacock.