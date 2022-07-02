Join These Heroes in a Half Shell for a New Adventure in ‘Shredder’s Revenge’

Join these heroes for a new adventure in ‘Shredder’s Revenge’

As a kid, I loved playing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time. This video game took these heroes to some wild locations where they fought a bunch of tough bosses. The story was a blast to watch unfold and ended with an epic final boss fight. When I heard about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge I couldn’t wait to play it. I was able to get a review code for this game and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge here:

With Bebop and Rocksteady assaulting Channel 6 and stealing super gnarly devices to support Krang and Shredder’s latest twisted plan, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge sees the Turtles battling across a righteous range of timeless TMNT locations. From Manhattan and Coney Island, to city rooftops and dank sewers, help the fearsome foursome trounce Foot Soldiers, Triceraton Warriors, and Rock Troops all the way to Dimension X!

I had so much fun playing this game. The story was a blast to watch unfold as Shredder is back with a brand new plan. It is up to these heroes and their friends to find someway to stop them before it is too late. Playing for the first time as April O’Neill, Splinter and Casey Jones was awesome and they all brought some great attacks to the table. You can learn more about this game here.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is available now. You can order this game for the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4 and XBox One.