Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Join These Siblings for More Antics in ‘Animaniacs’ Season 3

Join These Siblings for More Antics in ‘Animaniacs’ Season 3

Follow the Warner siblings as they take viewers on more zany adventures

by Leave a Comment

animaniacs, tv show, animated, slapstick, musical, satire, season 3, review, warner bros animation, hulu

‘Animaniacs’ season 3 is out now on Hulu

I loved watching Animaniacs as a kid. Each episode took viewers on tons of wacky adventures. The first two seasons on Hulu have been wonderful and continues the adventures of the Warner siblings. When I heard a season 3 was coming to Hulu I hoped I would get a chance to check it out. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Animaniacs season 3 here:

They’re back again-y! Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for all-new big laughs and the occasional epic takedown of authority figures in serious need of an ego check. The Emmy® award-winning series is packed with enough comedy sketches, pop culture parodies, musical comedy, and self-referential antics to fill a water tower. Joining the Warners are Starbox & Cindy on their latest play date while Pinky and the Brain’s ideas for world domination lead them to all new adventures.

I had a great time watching some of these episodes. We see Brain and Pinky try to take over the world a few times, and having it still end in failure. The Warner siblings go on more adventures, many that parody pop culture quite well. Fans of the previous seasons of this show will definitely want to check this one out.

Animaniacs season 3 is available now on Hulu. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x