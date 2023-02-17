Join These Siblings for More Antics in ‘Animaniacs’ Season 3

‘Animaniacs’ season 3 is out now on Hulu

I loved watching Animaniacs as a kid. Each episode took viewers on tons of wacky adventures. The first two seasons on Hulu have been wonderful and continues the adventures of the Warner siblings. When I heard a season 3 was coming to Hulu I hoped I would get a chance to check it out. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Animaniacs season 3 here:

They’re back again-y! Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for all-new big laughs and the occasional epic takedown of authority figures in serious need of an ego check. The Emmy® award-winning series is packed with enough comedy sketches, pop culture parodies, musical comedy, and self-referential antics to fill a water tower. Joining the Warners are Starbox & Cindy on their latest play date while Pinky and the Brain’s ideas for world domination lead them to all new adventures.

I had a great time watching some of these episodes. We see Brain and Pinky try to take over the world a few times, and having it still end in failure. The Warner siblings go on more adventures, many that parody pop culture quite well. Fans of the previous seasons of this show will definitely want to check this one out.

Animaniacs season 3 is available now on Hulu. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.