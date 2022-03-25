Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Join Two People on a Wild Adventure in ‘The Lost City’

Join Two People on a Wild Adventure in ‘The Lost City’

Follow two people who find themselves dragged into a deadly treasure hunt

by Leave a Comment

the lost city, action, adventure, comedy, channing tatum, sandra bullock, review, paramount pictures

An explosive tale gets told in ‘The Lost City’

I am lucky to get to see a fair amount of films lately. Some of them have been great, and others not so much. When I heard about The Lost City I hoped it would be good. I was able to see this movie early and here is my thoughts on it.

the lost city, action, adventure, comedy, channing tatum, sandra bullock, review, paramount pictures

(c) Paramount Pictures

You can read the plot for The Lost City here:

Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.”

While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.

the lost city, action, adventure, comedy, channing tatum, sandra bullock, review, paramount pictures

(c) Paramount Pictures

The Lost City gets 7/10. The film has a bit of a slow start, but once Loretta gets kidnapped the story got good fast. Alan tries to save her but finds out fast they might not be up to the task. What follows is a story that has a pretty good blend of comedy and serious moments. Most people will have a lot of fun watching this movie.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
the lost city, action, adventure, comedy, channing tatum, sandra bullock, review, paramount pictures

(c) Paramount Pictures

The Lost City is now in theaters. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x