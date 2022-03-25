Join Two People on a Wild Adventure in ‘The Lost City’

An explosive tale gets told in ‘The Lost City’

I am lucky to get to see a fair amount of films lately. Some of them have been great, and others not so much. When I heard about The Lost City I hoped it would be good. I was able to see this movie early and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Lost City here:

Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.

The Lost City gets 7/10. The film has a bit of a slow start, but once Loretta gets kidnapped the story got good fast. Alan tries to save her but finds out fast they might not be up to the task. What follows is a story that has a pretty good blend of comedy and serious moments. Most people will have a lot of fun watching this movie.

