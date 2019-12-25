The Journey Comes to an End in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

In “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Daisy Ridley’s Hero Rey tearfully embraces General Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher. She says, “Rey, never be afraid of who you are.” Her Master’s wisdom in the Way of the Jedi, the noble warriors from long ago, in a galaxy far, far away.

J. J. Abrams returns directing “The Rise of Skywalker”, signifying the end of this “Star Wars” trilogy, and resolving our 42-year journey together in the mystical ways of the Force. “Never be afraid of who you are…” Ironically, Director J. J. stumbles a bit in the first third of the movie defining what “The Rise of Skywalker” wants to be in its rapidly kluged narrative by J. J. and Chris Terrio.

Angry Kylo Ren of the evil First Order, played with surprising power by Adam Driver, discovers the Wayfarer device which leads to the planet Exegol. There, he seeks to take the life of the Emperor Palpatine, played by palpably evil Ian McDiarmid. But wait: Isn’t the Emperor dead? Yeah, he too like Yoda is strong with the Force, albeit the Dark Side.

Meanwhile, Rey rigorously trains with Leia to become a Jedi. From the previous movies, Rey is some kind of Force Savant: She dismantled powerful Kylo Ren without any formal Jedi training. Kylo’s human persona Ben is the son of Leia and Han Solo. Succumbing to the Dark Side, Kylo murdered his own Father, Han. Rey witnessed the heinous act. Mysteriously, Rey and Kylo are bound together by the Force.

So is Rey destined for the Dark or Light Side of the Force? Is she the balance of the Dark and the Light? Rey discovers that her previous Master Luke Skywalker, played by aged earnest Mark Hamill, was also searching for Exegol. So Rey takes up her Master’s cause with the help of her Republic Rebel friends.

Amidst the rushed narrative start and well-meaning nostalgia, Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver embody compelling humanity, making “The Rise of Skywalker” something special. This time around Kylo is compassionately fleshed out, more ‘grown-up’. Adam is powerful in his underplay. His Kylo surrenders to personal damnation for his horrific acts. Yet, his path of redemption resides in Rey, knowing that he can never be truly forgiven. Adam astounds as Kylo discovers his possible strength within.

“The Rise of Skywalker” is the classic Hero’s journey. Daisy authentically commands as Rey reveals who she is, and who she can become. Daisy’s gentle green eyes tell the story, when asked what she fears. She says, “Myself.” Rey is not brave, because she possesses the great powers of the Force, like when she breathtaking takes on Kylo Ren’s speeding ship, leaping in the air with her lightsaber.

Her Rey is brave because she is able to be with her fear. Daisy convinces us that the Hero’s power lies in compassion, in her kindness to suffering Kylo. And yes, there’s a reason for Rey’s great prowess. Yet, Daisy makes us pull for Rey to find her measure of peace.

Aside from Rey and Kylo, many of the characters and supporting narratives occur as superfluous. John Boyega and Oscar Issac return as former Storm Trooper Fin and Rebel pilot Poe as do others. John, Oscar, and even Billy Dee Williams are good in their roles. Yet, they seem unnecessary. Honestly, I never got why Finn is meaningful in this trilogy. Poe occurs as a Han Solo-wannabe.

That being said, endure the rapid-paced forced narrative of Act I. Have patience in the splintered aspects of Act II. Act III of “The Rise of Skywalker” is worth the wait. The battles are visual spectacles in cinematic catharsis, much like all the amazing special effects throughout the movie. Although, Daisy and Adam truly mesmerize, because they make us care.

I never thought of the Force as the Dark or Light distinction. I think of the Force in terms of Yin and Yang. There is no all Good. No all Evil. The Force, like life, is about the balance of Dark and Light. “The Rise of Skywalker” is about choice: Use one’s powers for good, not evil. Just saying. That makes “The Rise of Skywalker” so special. It eloquently concludes our 42-year “Star Wars” journey. Amen.

