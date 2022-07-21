Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Junior Begins a New Journey in ‘This is What You Came For’

Junior Begins a New Journey in ‘This is What You Came For’

Junior starts his freshman year at Cal U and his sister Zoey is there to help him any way she can

by

Junior starts freshman year at Cal U in ‘This is What You Came For’

Last time on Grown-ish, Zoey was about to graduate at Cal U. The whole family was there and they couldn’t wait to see her walk that stage. Luca brings a wonderful opportunity to Zoey, one she has to think about before she makes a decision. Then we see Aaron get a really amazing job offer and it puts his future with Zoey in jeopardy. As this episode came to a close Zoey started a great job in a beautiful city. Now freshman year at Cal U for Junior begins in ‘This is What You Came For’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘This is What You Came For’ here:

Zoey returns to Cal U to support Junior’s first day on campus but soon realizes that she may be missing her Cal U days more than she let on. After meeting his new classmates, Junior seeks to escape dorm life by attending Doug’s White Party.

(c) Freeform

Zoey makes a surprise trip to Cal U at the beginning of this episode. She wants to see Aaron and help her brother in whatever ways she can. Junior begins to wonder why he enrolled in the first place while Zoey seems eager to relive her college days. After Zoey walks in on Junior with a girl in the bathroom they decide it is time they have a chat. Thanks to this talk they both know what they need to do next. As this episode comes to a close Junior is looking forward to taking his freshman year on.

(c) Freeform

Grown-ish ‘This is What You Came For’ airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

