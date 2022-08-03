Junior is Having Issues With His Roommate in ‘No New Friends’

Junior can’t seem to get along with his roommate in ‘No New Friends’

Last time on Grown-ish, Junior got a great opportunity. At first it seemed great but his view on things changed once he found out why he was chosen. Meanwhile Doug makes a bold move at work and it ends up costing him dearly. Aaron found himself in a tough position once he saw how much the university was using his image. As this episode came to a close Junior feels he made the right decision. Now Junior is having problems with his roommate in ‘No New Friends’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘No New Friends’ here:

Junior and his roommate, Zaara, butt heads, causing them to one-up each other in an attempt to prove who is the most chill. Meanwhile, Annika surprises Aaron by turning in a TikTok instead of a paper.

Junior keeps butting heads with his roommate at the start of this episode. No matter how hard he tries he just isn’t able to find a way to get along with them. Meanwhile Aaron has a student take a different move with an assignment and he isn’t happy about it. Doug believes they have a great job opportunity coming but it ends up not being as good as he hoped it would be. After Junior and Zaara make a bold move at a party it helps them out in more ways than one. As this episode comes to a close it looks like Junior and his roommate are going to be just fine. You can learn more about Grown-ish here.

Grown-ish ‘No New Friends’ airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.