Home / A&E / Junior is Having Issues With His Roommate in ‘No New Friends’

Junior is Having Issues With His Roommate in ‘No New Friends’

No matter how hard Junior tries he just can't seem to get along with his roommate

Junior can’t seem to get along with his roommate in ‘No New Friends’

Last time on Grown-ish, Junior got a great opportunity. At first it seemed great but his view on things changed once he found out why he was chosen. Meanwhile Doug makes a bold move at work and it ends up costing him dearly. Aaron found himself in a tough position once he saw how much the university was using his image. As this episode came to a close Junior feels he made the right decision. Now Junior is having problems with his roommate in ‘No New Friends’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘No New Friends’ here:

Junior and his roommate, Zaara, butt heads, causing them to one-up each other in an attempt to prove who is the most chill. Meanwhile, Annika surprises Aaron by turning in a TikTok instead of a paper.

Junior keeps butting heads with his roommate at the start of this episode. No matter how hard he tries he just isn’t able to find a way to get along with them. Meanwhile Aaron has a student take a different move with an assignment and he isn’t happy about it. Doug believes they have a great job opportunity coming but it ends up not being as good as he hoped it would be. After Junior and Zaara make a bold move at a party it helps them out in more ways than one. As this episode comes to a close it looks like Junior and his roommate are going to be just fine. You can learn more about Grown-ish here.

Grown-ish ‘No New Friends’ airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

