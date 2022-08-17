Junior Helps His Friends Look for Someone in ‘You Don’t Know Me’

Someone asks Junior for help in ‘You Don’t Know Me’

Last time on Grown-ish, Junior felt like he had found the perfect fraternity. He got along with everyone and hoped he would get to pledge. When Junior was asked to help with an upcoming fundraiser he jumped at the chance. Once it went south he had a tough decision to make. As this episode came to a close Junior got some great news. Now some friends ask Junior for help in ‘You Don’t Know Me’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘You Don’t Know Me’ here:

The girls enlist Junior’s help to find their shady roommate, Lauryn, who has a habit of mysteriously disappearing. Junior wonders if Annika is starting to catch feelings for him, while Aaron suspects that Doug isn’t being honest with him.

Junior starts to get the feeling someone might like him at the start of this episode. Shortly after two of his friends ask him for help with finding a missing roommate. What follows is a day that helps them all learn a pretty important lesson. While this is going on Aaron fears Doug is hiding something from him and he wants to get the truth out of him. Once Doug tells him Aaron agrees to let him crash with him for a while. As this episode comes to a close someone does reveal a shocking truth. You can learn more about Grown-ish here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Grown-ish ‘You Don’t Know Me’ airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.