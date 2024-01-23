‘Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths’ Part One is out now on 4K Ultra HD

I have enjoyed most of the DC animated films. Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham told a thrilling dark story and was a lot of fun to watch unfold. Justice League: Warworld told three different tales that together brought an amazing story to life. When I heard about Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get a review copy of this film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One here:

Death is coming. Worse than death: oblivion. Not just for our Earth, but for everyone, everywhere, in every universe! Against this ultimate destruction, the mysterious Monitor has gathered the greatest team of Super Heroes ever assembled. But what can the combined might of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern and hundreds of Super Heroes from multiple Earths even do to save all of reality from an unstoppable antimatter armageddon?!

We see something odd happening at the start of this film. The Flash keeps jumping through time for some reason, and we see many different events unfold. Soon we learn of a grave threat, which causes many different heroes to be brought together. It is up to them to find a way to stop it, and time is running out. As this film comes to a close, we see someone make the ultimate sacrifice.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One is out now on 4k Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and Digital.