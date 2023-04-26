Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / ‘Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part One’ Is Out Now on Blu-Ray

‘Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part One’ Is Out Now on Blu-Ray

Two worlds collide as these teams must work together to stop a powerful enemy

by Leave a Comment

justice league x rwby, superheroes and huntsman, part 1, computer animated, blu-ray, review, warner bros animation, warner bros home entertainment

‘Justice League x RWBY’ Part One is out now on Blu-Ray

I have watched most of the DC animated films. Legion of Super-Heroes was a lot of fun to watch and had Supergirl go on an adventure that would change her forever. Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham had this vigilante face a dangerous enemy, and beating them caused them to make a huge sacrifice. When I heard about Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes and Huntsman Part One it seemed like it could be a fun movie to watch. I was able to get a review copy of this film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Justice League x RWBY Super Heroes and Huntsman Part One here:

This movie finds the Justice League facing off against a new horror: adolescence! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Cyborg, Green Lantern and Vixen are surprised to find that not only have they materialized on a strange world called Remnant, but they’ve also been transformed into teenagers.

Meanwhile, the heroes of Remnant – Ruby, Weiss, Blake and Yang – find their world has been mysteriously altered. Can the combined forces of the Justice League and Team RWBY return Remnant to normal before a super-powered Grimm destroys everything they know?

Overall I had a good time watching this film. We saw this team of heroes face off against powerful creatures, and taking them down wasn’t easy. Once these two teams come together, it is clear something is off about this whole place. Just when they find out who is behind the whole thing, turns out they might not be working alone. As this film comes to a close, it is clear this mission is far from over. ‘Justice Comes to Remnant’ has the crew talking about the challenges they faced bringing these two worlds together. ‘You Look…Different’ the crew talk about the subtle changes they made to these characters to help them fit into this magical world.

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes and Huntsman Part One is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and Digital.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x