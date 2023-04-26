‘Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part One’ Is Out Now on Blu-Ray

‘Justice League x RWBY’ Part One is out now on Blu-Ray

I have watched most of the DC animated films. Legion of Super-Heroes was a lot of fun to watch and had Supergirl go on an adventure that would change her forever. Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham had this vigilante face a dangerous enemy, and beating them caused them to make a huge sacrifice. When I heard about Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes and Huntsman Part One it seemed like it could be a fun movie to watch. I was able to get a review copy of this film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Justice League x RWBY Super Heroes and Huntsman Part One here:

This movie finds the Justice League facing off against a new horror: adolescence! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Cyborg, Green Lantern and Vixen are surprised to find that not only have they materialized on a strange world called Remnant, but they’ve also been transformed into teenagers. Meanwhile, the heroes of Remnant – Ruby, Weiss, Blake and Yang – find their world has been mysteriously altered. Can the combined forces of the Justice League and Team RWBY return Remnant to normal before a super-powered Grimm destroys everything they know?

Overall I had a good time watching this film. We saw this team of heroes face off against powerful creatures, and taking them down wasn’t easy. Once these two teams come together, it is clear something is off about this whole place. Just when they find out who is behind the whole thing, turns out they might not be working alone. As this film comes to a close, it is clear this mission is far from over. ‘Justice Comes to Remnant’ has the crew talking about the challenges they faced bringing these two worlds together. ‘You Look…Different’ the crew talk about the subtle changes they made to these characters to help them fit into this magical world.

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes and Huntsman Part One is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and Digital.