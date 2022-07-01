Kamala and her mom take a trip back home in ‘Seeing Red’

Last time on Ms Marvel, Kamala had been rescued from a bad situation. These people claimed to want to help her and that they knew some things about her bracelet. At first Kamala was eager to help them but a chat with Bruno changed her tune. When someone caught wind of this, they decided to take drastic action. At a wedding a fight ensued and things got bad real fast. As this episode came to a close Kamala got a surprise call from a family member. Now Kamala and her mom take a trip back home in ‘Seeing Red’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Seeing Red’ here:

Kamala travels around the world to solve the mystery of the bangle and her family’s history.

We see Kamala wake up on a plane at the start of this episode. Kamala and her mom are taking a trip back home to see family and catch up. While there Kamala hopes to learn more about her mysterious bracelet. When she walks into a closed off area of a train station she runs into a strange looking person. This person is part of a secret group and they say they have information about her bracelet. She follows them and is led to a stunning secret base. It is here she learns of the plans of the Clandestines and what their true intentions are. Just when Kamala starts getting some answers the Clandestines return and they are hungry for revenge. As this episode comes to a close Kamala finds herself in a dangerous place.

