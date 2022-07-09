Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Kamala Finds Herself in the Past on ‘Time and Again’

Kamala Finds Herself in the Past on ‘Time and Again’

Kamala has somehow ended up in the past with no idea how to get back home

Get taken on a journey into the past in ‘Time and Again’

Last time on Ms Marvel, Kamala and her mom took a trip back home. While there Kamala bumped into a strange person wearing a red mask. Turns out they were a possible ally and they took her to an amazing secret base. Someone was there who told her more about the Clandestines and what their true purpose was. Just when things seemed to be going good a group of foes returned hungry for revenge. As this episode came to a close Kamala somehow got blasted into the past. Now hear about a story from the past in ‘Time and Again’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

time and again, ms marvel, tv show, superhero, comedy, review, marvel studios, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Time and Again’ here:

The bangle reveals to Kamala secrets about her family lineage, as well as the truth behind the Veil.

time and again, ms marvel, tv show, superhero, comedy, review, marvel studios, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

We meet a young woman and a man at the start of this episode. The woman seems to be alone and one day she meets a nice man who wants to help her. In short time they fall in love and have a child together. While this is going on it looks like things in India are only getting worse. One night this woman, the man and their child head to the train station to leave this place for good. It is here we see Kamala, unsure what she is doing in this dangerous place. When the little girl gets separated from her dad, it appears it is up to Kamala to help them find each other. As this episode comes to a close we learn a shocking secret about the Veil and Kamran somehow gains new abilities.

time and again, ms marvel, tv show, superhero, comedy, review, marvel studios, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Ms Marvel ‘Time and Again’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

