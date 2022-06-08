Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Kamala Tries to Get Permission to Go to an Amazing Event in ‘Generation Why’

Kamala Tries to Get Permission to Go to an Amazing Event in ‘Generation Why’

Kamala and her best friend try to find someway to attend a really cool event

An adventure begins in ‘Generation Why’

I have really enjoyed most of the Marvel TV shows lately. WandaVision took viewers on a wild ride and always left you with more questions than answers. Loki was wonderful and showed fans a new side of a beloved Marvel villain. Moon Knight was action packed and a lot of fun to watch each week. When I heard about Ms Marvel I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to watch a screener of ‘Generation Why’ and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Generation Why’ here:

Kamala Khan attends Avengercon only to discover that she herself might have superpowers.

We meet a simple teenage girl at the start of this episode. She wants to attend an upcoming event with her best friend, but feels like her mom will say no. She tries to get her driver’s license, but the test doesn’t go that well. So this forces her to come up with a zany plan and there isn’t a good chance it will work. When her mom says yes, Kamala is beyond excited. But that changes once her parents reveal how they want her to dress at the event. Yet it is at this event that life for Kamala changes forever. As this episode comes to a close it looks like a new adventure is about to begin.

Ms Marvel ‘Generation Why’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

