Kids Will Learn a Wonderful Message in ‘I Love You Like No Otter’

Hear a pretty good message in ‘I Love You Like No Otter’

As 2019 is coming to a close, I can’t help looking back on all the books I read this year. Most of them were a real joy to read, and took me to amazing places. Some also told an important lesson in a new and exciting way. I Love You Like No Otter looked like a fun read when I first heard of it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book, and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for I Love You Like No Otter here:

There’s no better way to say “I love you” than with a sweet and heartfelt animal pun! This book combines a warm message of love with beautifully illustrated animals, making it the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day and all year round!

I had a great time reading this book. The illustrations did a splendid job bringing this story to life. It wasn’t always clear what was going to happen next, and that was part of the fun. This is a book that has something for almost all ages to enjoy.

I Love You Like No Otter comes out tomorrow. You can pre-order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.