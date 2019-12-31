Get Daily Email
Kids Will Learn a Wonderful Message in 'I Love You Like No Otter'

Kids Will Learn a Wonderful Message in ‘I Love You Like No Otter’

Stunning illustrations helps bring this touching story to life for all ages to enjoy

As 2019 is coming to a close, I can’t help looking back on all the books I read this year. Most of them were a real joy to read, and took me to amazing places. Some also told an important lesson in a new and exciting way. I Love You Like No Otter looked like a fun read when I first heard of it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book, and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for I Love You Like No Otter here:

There’s no better way to say “I love you” than with a sweet and heartfelt animal pun! This book combines a warm message of love with beautifully illustrated animals, making it the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day and all year round!

I had a great time reading this book. The illustrations did a splendid job bringing this story to life. It wasn’t always clear what was going to happen next, and that was part of the fun. This is a book that has something for almost all ages to enjoy.

I Love You Like No Otter comes out tomorrow. You can pre-order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

