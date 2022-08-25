King Shark Makes a Trip Home Again in ‘Another Sharkley Adventure’

King Shark returns home again in ‘Another Sharkley Adventure’

Last time on Harley Quinn, Joker decides to run for mayor. At first no one thinks he has a chance of winning, but the voters start to warm up to them. Jim fears he may lose which causes his campaign manager to do something drastic. As this episode comes to a close Harley and Ivy return to Gotham and see something that takes them by surprise. Now King Shark returns home again in ‘Another Sharkley Adventure’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Harley Quinn season 3 here:

Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark, Clayface, Frank the Plant – “Harlivy” strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.

Ivy isn’t looking that great at the start of this episode. She is desperate to find out where Frank is, and is going into the green way too often. Harley gets her to relax while she heads out to capture Bruce Wayne. While this is going on King Shark returns home to attend an important ceremony. When his brother tells him something he decides he has to stop him from making a terrible decision. As this episode comes to a it looks like Harley was successful in capturing someone.

Harley Quinn ‘Another Sharkley Adventure’ is available now on HBO Max. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.