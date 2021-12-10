The Kingdom is in Shambles on ‘Crossing Swords’ Season 2

The adventures get crazier on ‘Crossing Swords’ season 2

I had a blast watching Crossing Swords season 1. It was a crazy show that followed Patrick as he desperately tried to become a knight. He has a far from perfect family and things in the kingdom couldn’t be wilder. As the season came to a close things weren’t looking good for the kingdom. Now we join Patrick for more zany adventures in season 2. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Crossing Swords season 2 here:

Another ten episodes of bingeable mayhem, representing the next chapter in the adventures of Patrick the long-suffering squire as he climbs the ladder of knighthood in the service of the volatile King Merriman. There are new friends to make, new enemies to vanquish, and new horrors to scar Patrick for life; including bloodthirsty leprechauns, an island of killer monkeys, and a shadowy villain who could destroy everything Patrick has ever known!

The kingdom had seen better days at the start of this season. After Patrick goes on a quest to save the kingdom he finds some mysterious gems. King Merriman is in better spirits after this and it seems their financial woes are over. From there things only get crazier for Patrick and friends as they face all kinds of terrifying monsters. As the season comes to a close it looks like this kingdom is in real danger.

Crossing Swords season 2 is available now on Hulu. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.