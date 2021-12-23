Klarion Tries to Ask Some Heroes for Help in ‘Og Htrof Dna Reuqnoc’

Klarion tries getting help in ‘Og Htrof Dna Reuqnoc’

Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, Klarion was fighting a new agent of chaos. The battle wasn’t going good and this made Zatanna realize they might need help stopping them. She and her team went to ask someone for help and at first things didn’t go the way she hoped. Each of her acolytes had to go through a grueling test which pushed each of them to their limits. After they each passed this person still wasn’t in any rush to help them out. Yet after they had a talk with someone close to them they decided to help out after all. Now Klarion makes a tough decision on ‘Og Htrof Dna Reuqnoc’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Og Htrof Dna Reuqnoc’ here:

Zatanna must rally the Sentinels of Magic before Chaos consumes the Earth.

Things weren’t looking good for Klarion at the start of this episode. When this new agent of chaos does something no one though was possible it becomes clear they mean business. Zatanna and her team try to find them but each time they seem to barely miss them. The plan this new agent of chaos is hatching is a bad one and stopping them won’t be easy. Klarion makes a tough decision but it is one he feels he just has to make. As this episode comes to a close things aren’t looking good for Zatanna and her team.

Young Justice: Phantoms ‘Og Htrof Dna Reuqnoc’ is available now on HBO Max.