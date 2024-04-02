Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

A&E / A Knight Finds Themselves in a Strange Land in 'Crusader Vol. 1'

A Knight Finds Themselves in a Strange Land in ‘Crusader Vol. 1’

They somehow end up in a weird land and all they want to do is find a way back home

crusader, vol 1, comic, graphic novel, fantasy, matt emmons, net galley, review, mad cave studios

A thrilling tale gets told in ‘Crusader Vol 1’

I enjoy reading graphic novels. No two are alike and each one has taken me on an exciting adventure. When I heard about Crusader Vol 1 I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Crusader Vol 1 here:

A nameless Templar Knight from the Third Crusade finds himself magically transported to a mysterious world filled with sorcery and monsters. In order to survive, the ferocious Crusader must reevaluate his penchant for violent righteousness and make peace with both himself and this ruthless world. But will peace be enough to stop the deathless, power-hungry ghoul known only as The Pilgrim?

I had a hard time putting this graphic novel down. Somehow a knight ends up in a place full of magic and monsters. This is a place unlike anything they have ever seen before, but all they want to do is get back home. To do this, they will have to trust some new potential allies and fight some deadly creatures. As this graphic novel comes to a close it looks like this adventure is far from over.

Crusader Vol 1 is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

