A Knight Finds Themselves in a Strange Land in ‘Crusader Vol. 1’

A thrilling tale gets told in ‘Crusader Vol 1’

I enjoy reading graphic novels. No two are alike and each one has taken me on an exciting adventure. When I heard about Crusader Vol 1 I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Crusader Vol 1 here:

A nameless Templar Knight from the Third Crusade finds himself magically transported to a mysterious world filled with sorcery and monsters. In order to survive, the ferocious Crusader must reevaluate his penchant for violent righteousness and make peace with both himself and this ruthless world. But will peace be enough to stop the deathless, power-hungry ghoul known only as The Pilgrim?

I had a hard time putting this graphic novel down. Somehow a knight ends up in a place full of magic and monsters. This is a place unlike anything they have ever seen before, but all they want to do is get back home. To do this, they will have to trust some new potential allies and fight some deadly creatures. As this graphic novel comes to a close it looks like this adventure is far from over.

Crusader Vol 1 is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.