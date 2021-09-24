Larry goes on a mission to save the team in ‘Dead Patrol’

Last time on Doom Patrol, the team was not doing so well. They had all lost someone close to them, and Rita thought it would be great for them to take a vacation together. The mountain resort they went to was pretty deserted but they tried to enjoy themselves anyway. When Cyborg saw there was a powerful villain there he wasn’t thrilled about it. The rest of the team didn’t seem to care much about it though and Cliff actually liked them. As this episode came to a close something awful happened which brought this trip to a swift end. Now Larry takes on a dangerous mission in ‘Dead Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Dead Patrol’ here:

After waking up in the tunnel of souls, Jane, Cliff, Rita and Vic are thrust into their own personal purgatories, where they encounter foundational people from their pasts. Later, Dorothy and Larry consult a highly specialized detective agency to bring back their friends.

Alone at the mansion, Larry receives some strange looking boxes. Once he opens them, the contents shock him in more ways than one. He tells Dorothy the news and she knows someone who might be able to help them. This specialized detective agency comes in and at first Larry fears they aren’t up to the job. Soon though his tune changes and this dangerous mission begins. Along the way Larry sees some weird things but eventually he reunites with his friends. As this episode comes to a close everyone appears to escape from this place unscathed.

Doom Patrol ‘Dead Patrol’ is available now on HBO Max. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.