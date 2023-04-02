Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Learn About All Kinds of Animals in ‘Can You Spot the Leopard’

Learn About All Kinds of Animals in ‘Can You Spot the Leopard’

Get taken on a thrilling African safari where you learn about all kinds of amazing animals

by Leave a Comment

can you spot the leopard, children's fiction, outdoors, nature, Karen B. Winnick, net galley, review, greenleaf book group

A great story gets told in ‘Can You Spot the Leopard’

I have been lucky to read a good amount of children’s fiction lately. When done right, they can take readers on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Can You Spot the Leopard I hoped I might get a chance to read it. I was able to get a review copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Can You Spot the Leopard here:

An adventuresome African safari presented through poems and full-color paintings. Readers begin at sunrise, climbing into a jeep for a bumpy ride to view the wondrous animals as they would on a real safari. All the poems are based on real observations of what animals do in the wild, related in an accessible way. There’s even a sighting, finally, of the elusive leopard, before returning to safari camp under a starry night.

I had a lot of fun reading this book. The illustrations really are stunning and helped bring this safari to vivid life. Along the way, readers of all ages learn much about some amazing animals. Just as this safari comes to a close, we catch a glimpse of an elusive animal. Kids are going to have a great time reading this book.

Can You Spot the Leopard is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Book Shop.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x