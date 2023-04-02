Learn About All Kinds of Animals in ‘Can You Spot the Leopard’

A great story gets told in ‘Can You Spot the Leopard’

I have been lucky to read a good amount of children’s fiction lately. When done right, they can take readers on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Can You Spot the Leopard I hoped I might get a chance to read it. I was able to get a review copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Can You Spot the Leopard here:

An adventuresome African safari presented through poems and full-color paintings. Readers begin at sunrise, climbing into a jeep for a bumpy ride to view the wondrous animals as they would on a real safari. All the poems are based on real observations of what animals do in the wild, related in an accessible way. There’s even a sighting, finally, of the elusive leopard, before returning to safari camp under a starry night.

I had a lot of fun reading this book. The illustrations really are stunning and helped bring this safari to vivid life. Along the way, readers of all ages learn much about some amazing animals. Just as this safari comes to a close, we catch a glimpse of an elusive animal. Kids are going to have a great time reading this book.

Can You Spot the Leopard is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Book Shop.