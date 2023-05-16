Learn About a Famous Sculptor in ‘Brancusi V United States’

An interesting tale gets told in ‘Brancusi V United States’

It can be nice to read a graphic novel based off of a historical figure. Most of the time they do a great job telling a story in a way that is fun and exciting. When I heard about Brancusi V United States, I thought it might be a fun graphic novel to read. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Brancusi V United States here:

It’s 1927 and a bizarre trial is underway in New York. Scholars and artists are grilled at the witness stand as the court attempts to decide: can Constantin Brancusi’s abstract sculptures be considered works of art? Meanwhile, back in Paris, the sculptor and his friends are full of doubts. Can Brancusi’s work rival the beauty of industrial machinery? Is America really ready to take up the mantle of Modernism?

This was a really great graphic novel. The illustrations are beautiful and really help bring so many key moments of this story to vivid life. The tale it tells here is an odd one, but it was an important one all the same. Once this graphic novel comes to a close, the art world will never be the same.

Brancusi V United States is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Kobo.