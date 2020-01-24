Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Learn About a Very Inspiring Girl in ‘High Kickin Izzy’

Learn About a Very Inspiring Girl in ‘High Kickin Izzy’

Hear about a girl who pushes themselves to be the best at everything they do

by Leave a Comment

high kickin izzy, marvek hero project, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

Meet a truly inspiring girl in ‘High Kickin Izzy’

Last time on Marvel Hero Project, we met Tokata. This was a teen who spoke out against a problem, and ended up inspiring lots of people. They had a powerful voice, and were doing their part to bring about positive change. As this episode came to a close they got asked to join an elite group of kids. Now we get to meet an nspiring girl in ‘High Kickin Izzy’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought about it.

high kickin izzy, marvel hero project, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘High Kickin Izzy’ here:

Izzy loves proving people wrong. Born with a condition that stiffens her joints and limits their movement, Izzy has gone on to win four world championships in taekwondo. But her superpower is not just in her extremely hard work and dedication, but in the giving of herself to teach others the sport. It’s her leadership that sets her apart as a hero, and now, she joins Marvel’s Hero Project.

high kickin izzy, marvel hero project, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

I was truly amazed by this girl’s story. Her mother was told at a young age that she probably would never walk. Not only did she end up proving them wrong, but she achieved all kinds of amazing things. They also ended up becoming an inspiration to people like them. As this episode came to a close they became the next member of an elite group of people.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
high kickin izzy, marvel hero project, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Marvel Hero Project ‘High Kickin Izzy’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.