Learn More About Six Amazing Canines in ‘Meet the Dogs’

Get introduced to six impressive canines in ‘Meet the Dogs’

I have been very impressed by the shows and movies on Disney Plus. Each film has been wonderful, and the shows unlike anything I have ever seen before. When I heard about Pick of the Litter I hoped I would get to watch it. I was able to get a screener for ‘Meet the Dogs’ and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Meet the Dogs’ here:

Meet six puppies on the eve of their final evaluation before they may advance to formal training.

This pilot starts this show off the right way. We get to meet each of the dogs and their families, and why they chose to take them in. Some are new to this process, while others have done it a few times in the past. The dogs all have their own quirks, and their temporary owners have high hopes for them. As this episode came to a close we got to see which ones get to move on to formal training. This show might not be for everyone, but dogs lovers are sure to enjoy it.

Pick of the Litter ‘Meet the Dogs’ is available now on Disney Plus.