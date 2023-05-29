Learn All About an Amazing Moment in History in ‘Magical History Tour #12’

Take a trip to feudal Japan in ‘Magical History Tour 12’

I have read a good amount of children’s fiction lately. Most of the time these stories are great and take me on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Magical History Tour #12 I hoped I might get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Magical History Tour 12 here:

Who hasn’t heard of the samurai? These Japanese warriors who served under the orders of the shogun and lived by their strict code of honor, bushido, have made a name for themselves worldwide. Modern-day kids Annie and Nico go on a magical history tour to find out more about the samurai, an essential group in Japanese society for 700 years. Masters of the sword and men of honor, the samurai are still shrouded in intrigue today. But Annie and Nico will peel back the curtains on the mystery and capably explain the samurai’s origins, way of life, and their eventual decline in this pocket-sized book, perfect for classrooms and libraries!

I had a great time reading this graphic novel. It was a lot of fun learning all about the mysterious Samurai. This graphic novel talks a bit about their history, their code and some big battles they fought. Along the way we learn about how the view on them changed, and that this wasn’t an easy change for many Samurai. Most people will have a blast reading this graphic novel.

Magical History Tour 12 is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.