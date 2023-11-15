Learn All About the Life of a Living Legend in ‘I Am Stan’

A great story gets told in ‘I Am Stan’

Stan Lee was a man who changed comics forever. The characters and stories he told brought in new readers and gave them depth that never was there before. In his life time these characters went through many changes, but that only made them more popular. When I heard about I Am Stan I hoped I would get a chance to check it out. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for I Am Stan here:

This stunning graphic novel takes readers from his early days in the comics industry through his rise at Marvel (then Timely Comics), where his career was touched by other iconic creatives including Jack Kirby and Joe Simon. Their collaboration would lead to the creation of the most iconic superheroes of today, and bring about the Marvel Age of the 60’s and 70’s that introduced new industry stars like Steve Ditko, and John Buscema. Readers will follow Lee’s trajectory from his daily life at Marvel to his later years as a spokesperson for the company and for comics as a whole, and finally to his last years away from the spotlight. Scioli provides a clear-eyed view of Lee’s triumphs at Marvel as well as the controversies that surrounded the creator at the end of his life.

This was a great graphic novel. It showed sides of this person that I never had heard about before. We see them meet the love of their life, and they build tons of memories together. This graphic novel also shows the tough times, moments that changed Stan Lee forever. As this graphic novel comes to a close, we see them go off on a new adventure.

I Am Stan is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.