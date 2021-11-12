Learn More Cool Facts in ‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’ Season 2

‘The World According to Jeff Golblum’ season 2 is out now on Disney Plus

I had a great time watching season 1 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum. Jeff tackled some interesting topics and I learned amazing things in each episode. I wasn’t surprised when this show got a season 2. When I heard the first five episodes were coming out I hoped I might get to watch them. I was able to get screeners for these episode and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for The World According to Jeff Goldblum season 2 here:

Jeff Goldblum is back — and he’s as curious as ever. In this season Jeff uncovers surprising secrets behind a whole new host of topics — including Dogs, Magic, Fireworks, Monsters and Dance. While meeting a new cast of fantastic characters, from passionate fans to experts unveiling life-changing new technology, Jeff discovers just how these topics have shaped the world we live in.

I had a lot of fun watching these episodes. Jeff does a wonderful job delving into each topic. Along the way you get to see some amazing things and learn plenty of good facts. As each episode came to a close the viewer leaves knowing much more about the topic at hand. If you liked season 1 of this show then you won’t want to miss these episodes.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The first five episodes of The World According to Jeff Golblum are available now on Disney Plus.