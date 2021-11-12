Get Daily Email
Learn More Cool Facts in ‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’ Season 2

Join Jeff as he tackles all new topics on season two of this disney plus show

‘The World According to Jeff Golblum’ season 2 is out now on Disney Plus

I had a great time watching season 1 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum. Jeff tackled some interesting topics and I learned amazing things in each episode. I wasn’t surprised when this show got a season 2. When I heard the first five episodes were coming out I hoped I might get to watch them. I was able to get screeners for these episode and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for The World According to Jeff Goldblum season 2 here:

Jeff Goldblum is back — and he’s as curious as ever. In this season Jeff uncovers surprising secrets behind a whole new host of topics — including Dogs, Magic, Fireworks, Monsters and Dance. While meeting a new cast of fantastic characters, from passionate fans to experts unveiling life-changing new technology, Jeff discovers just how these topics have shaped the world we live in.

I had a lot of fun watching these episodes. Jeff does a wonderful job delving into each topic. Along the way you get to see some amazing things and learn plenty of good facts. As each episode came to a close the viewer leaves knowing much more about the topic at hand. If you liked season 1 of this show then you won’t want to miss these episodes.

The first five episodes of The World According to Jeff Golblum are available now on Disney Plus.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

