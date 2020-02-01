Learn the Story of an Amazing Woman in ‘Harriet’ Out Now on Blu-Ray

Learn about a powerful historical figure in ‘Harriet’

Each year many movies come out that tell a true story about a person or an event in history. Once in a while they can be quite good, but this isn’t always the case. When I heard Harriet was coming out, I hoped it would be good. I was able to get a review copy and this is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Harriet here:

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, this movie tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

I learned a lot about this powerful historical figure watching this film. The cast did a great job bringing this story to life. ‘Her Story’ goes into more detail about this historical figure, and some of the work into making this movie. ‘Becoming Harriet’ had Cynthia Erivo talking about the challenges in playing this person, and how they wanted to make sure it was done right. There were also a few good deleted scenes.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Harriet is available now on Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.