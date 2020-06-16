Learn About a Tragic Event in ‘Tiananmen 1989: Our Shattered Hopes’

‘Tiananmen 1989 Our Shattered Hopes’ tells a tragic story

I have read a number of graphic novels that tell a tale of an event from history. Some graphic novels tell about a tragic moment from history, and do a good job bringing the story to life. When I heard about Tiananmen 1989 Our Shattered Hopes I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

Over 30 years ago, on April 15th 1989, the occupation of Tiananmen Square began. As tens of thousands of students and concerned Chinese citizens took to the streets demanding political reforms, the fate of China’s communist system was unknown. When reports of soldiers marching into Beijing to suppress the protests reverberated across Western airwaves, the world didn’t know what to expect. Lun Zhang was just a young sociology teacher then, in charge of management and safety service for the protests. Now, in this powerful graphic novel, Zhang pairs with French journalist and Asia specialist Adrien Gombeaud, and artist Ameziane, to share his unvarnished memory of this crucial moment in world history for the first time.

This was a pretty good graphic novel. It began with the events that led to this moment, and showed things that pushed the youth to do something about it. Towards the end of this tale, things took an unexpected turn. As this graphic novel comes to a close, we find out all the change this movement caused around the world in the years to come.

Tiananmen 1989 Our Shattered Hopes is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.