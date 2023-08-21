Leela moves in with Fry on ‘Related to Items You’ve Viewed’

Last time on Futurama, we saw Nibbler get sick from a strange illness. Leela and the crew decided to find a way to make them better. They shrunk down and traveled to a mysterious desert world. Here they ran into some familiar looking parasites who appeared to be the ones making Nibbler not feel well. Once a shocking truth was revealed, we saw Nibbler accept their fate. Yet Leela refused to give up, and found a way to make them feel better again. Now Leela moves in with Fry and Bender on ‘Related to Items You’ve Viewed’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Related to Items You’ve Viewed’ here:

Bender uncovers the mysteries of the vast Momazon corporation.

We see Fry getting ready for a new roommate moving in at the start of this episode. Bender doesn’t sound thrilled about it, and fears they will change too much at their place. Right away they start doing just that, and make Bender feel like a third wheel. When Planet Express makes a delivery on the moon, we see Bender take a new job. For a while Leela and Fry are glad to have a little privacy, but they spring into action when they learn Bender needs their help. Together, the crew try to find a way to bring down a powerful AI. As this episode comes to a close, it looks like the universe will never be the same.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Futurama ‘Related to Items You’ve Viewed’ is available now on Hulu. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.